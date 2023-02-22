Jonathan Phang to Be Featured on Two Atlas Spring Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that UK television personality Jonathan Phang will be a featured “Gastronomic Guest” onboard the World Navigator on two Epicurean Expeditions this spring, departing April 24 and 30.

“Our Epicurean Expeditions are designed for travelers who enjoy food and wine,” said James Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO. “Jonathan has successfully combined his love for food with train travel. We are thrilled that he is now heading to sea with Atlas.”

Phang is known for his work on “Market Kitchen” where he cooked, judged as well as reported on food trends. He also hosted “Jonathan Phang’s Caribbean Cookbook,” a series that focused on Caribbean cuisine, for Food Network UK. Later, Phang was also the host of “Jonathan Phang’s Gourmet Trains”, a show that combined food with travel on The Travel Channel.

“I am very pleased to be a part of Atlas’ exciting new Epicurean Expeditions,” said Phang. “And the idea of sharing my passion for food and wine while cruising the Costa Brava aboard a luxury yacht is quite thrilling.”

Phang was the winner of “The People’s Cookbook” competition on the Good Food channel where he used one of his mother’s recipes.

Guests on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Epicurean Expeditions will be able to enjoy food and wine from April through October 2023 aboard the World Navigator and World Traveller.