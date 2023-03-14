Huna Totem Corporation Partners with Chukka Caribbean Holdings

Huna Totem Corporation and Chukka Caribbean Holdings Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop, promote, and expand port development and shore excursion attractions throughout the Caribbean and Alaska, according to a press release.

“Building economic strength for our Native communities is why I get up inspired every day. This MOU is game-changing for underserved communities in Alaska and the Caribbean.” said Russell Dick, president and CEO of Huna Totem Corporation, which oversees Icy Strait Point in Alaska.

“The agreement extends our creativity, the strength of our teams, and relies on each other’s experience, but most importantly, our efforts will benefit our communities. Huna Totem is proud to partner with Chukka Caribbean Holdings.”

The two organizations will collaborate to expand in two of the cruise industry’s most demanding regions, Alaska and the Caribbean. By working together, they hope to accelerate the creation of new tourism products in both markets.

Both Chukka and Huna Totem’s development principles are deeply rooted in culture. In Alaska, Huna Totem’s aboriginal ties to Glacier Bay impact the economic and sustainable decision-making process in its operation while Chukka’s Caribbean attractions are built upon local history, culture, and job creation in these communities.

“Chukka is thrilled to partner with Huna Totem and to explore opportunities in Alaska and the Caribbean,” said Chukka Caribbean Holdings CEO Marc Melville. “Our shared values and commitment to quality, sustainability and guest satisfaction make us a natural fit, and we look forward to working together to create exceptional experiences for visitors.”