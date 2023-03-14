Holland America’s Unique 24-Day Cruise to Iceland and Greenland

Holland America Line’s new 2024 Canada & New England season includes a unique 24-day voyage to Iceland and Greenland.

Sailing roundtrip from Boston, the cruise takes place onboard the Volendam and includes a complete circumnavigation of Iceland, in addition to ten visits to Greenland, Maine and Canada’s Nova Scotia, Labrador and Newfoundland.

Sailing on July 27, the itinerary also features six ports of call in Iceland: Isafjord, Akureyri, Seydisfjordur, Djupivogur, Reykjavik and Grundarfjordur.

In Greenland, the destinations set to be visited include Qaqortoq and Nanortalik.

Another highlight of the cruise is a visit to Red Bay, an unusual cruise call in the Labrador Peninsula. In addition to the Volendam, the destination is set to receive only three calls from major cruise lines in 2024.

According to Holland America Line, the 24-day voyage to Iceland and Greenland is part of its “homeport initiative,” which is said to allow guests to “see the world from their doorstep.”

With a total of 29 sailings, Holland America Line’s complete Canada & New England 2024 season will feature two ships.

In addition to the Volendam, the Zuiderdam is also set to offer several departures in the region between April and October.

According to the company, the ships’ different itineraries were designed to “showcase the region’s delicious seafood, deep maritime history, quintessential charm and natural beauty.”

Sailing between Boston, Quebec City and Montreal, the cruises feature visits to several popular ports, including Bar Harbor, Portland, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Saguenay and more.