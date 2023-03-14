Holland America Promotes Coleman to V.P. North America Sales

Holland America Line has promoted Rob Coleman to vice president, North America sales, effective April 10, 2023, according to a statement.

In this role, the 24-year Holland America Line veteran will oversee strategic accounts, national accounts, charter and incentives, and field sales.

Coleman takes over the role from Michelle Sutter, who is leaving the company to pursue a career in people and culture outside of the cruise industry. He will report to Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“For more than two decades Rob has been an essential member of Holland America Line’s sales team with a proven record of success that continues to strengthen the department,” said Bodensteiner. “We thank Michelle for making a positive impact within our company and among the travel advisor community during her time with us. We are fortunate to have a deep well of talent among our sales team, and Rob will seamlessly transition in his new role.”

Most recently, Coleman was vice president, charter, incentive and series partnerships where he built and nurtured alliances with charterers, incentive groups and the company’s large portfolio of series operators and wholesalers. In his prior role as director, charter and incentive sales, he applied his knowledge in finance, operations and sales to expand the charter portfolio to be one of the largest in the industry.

“Our travel partners play a vital role in the success of Holland America Line,” said Coleman. “I look forward to continuing to build our trade partnerships, showcase our genuine gratitude for their contributions and work with our incredibly talented sales team.”

Coleman joined Holland America Line in 1999 as an inside sales representative and has consistently taken on new positions of increasing responsibility within the company.