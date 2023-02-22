Global Ports Holding Signs Agreement for Alicante Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding announced that its 80:20 joint venture with Servicios Portuarios Canarios (“Sepcan”) has signed a 15-year cruise port concession for Alicante Cruise Port, Spain.

The signing of this agreement follows the award of preferred bidder status, which was announced on 16 December 2022, according to a press release.

GPH expects to take over the cruise operations in Alicante during the month of March 2023.

The Port Authority of Alicante is currently enhancing the port area in a multimillion-euro investment that will integrate the and the city.

Alongside this investment and as part of the concession agreement, the JV plans to invest up to EUR 2.0m into refurbishing and modernising the cruise terminal.

With over 100,000 passengers annually, Alicante Cruise Port is one of the growing cruise destinations on the east coast of Spain. The port has strong airlift connectivity and is well located for inclusion in diverse Mediterranean itineraries.