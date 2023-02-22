Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Unveils New Sailing Program for 2024/25

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines introduced a new program of sailings for the 2024/2025 season including sailings that coincide with natural wonders and destination events.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This has been a particularly exciting program to curate, and we have taken inspiration from both natural and organized events in the destinations to create some really imaginative and unusual itineraries.

“Some of the highlights include chances to witness the Perseid Meteor Shower in sailings to the Azores, to seek out the phenomenal Northern Lights in adventures to the Arctic or to visit the beautiful Norwegian Fjords in the spring when the waterfalls are at their strongest.

“There are many opportunities to uncover ancient history and fascinating cultures too, including in sailings to the Adriatic, Mediterranean and the Baltic regions. Of course, we will be making the most of the smaller size of our ships where we can too, allowing us to visit smaller ports away from the well-sailed route, and dock closer to the center of the destinations.

“In addition, we have continued to curate our onboard program. From sessions out on deck, whether it’s to join an astronomer for stargazing or spotting marine life with wildlife charity ORCA, to witness incredible scenery best viewed from the water, or to sample authentic flavors from the destinations, our Signature Experiences enable those sailing with us to get even more from their cruise.”

According to a press release, the new program includes opportunities to observe natural bird migrations, witness meteor showers, spot wild polar bears and much more.

For the first time since 2019, the program will also include an 11-night Mystery Cruise departing from Southampton in November 2024. The cruise line will offer departures from Liverpool, Newcastle, Rosyth, Dover, Southampton and Portsmouth in 2024 and 2025.

Guests can look forward to a number of offers including up to £150 per person to spend onboard on sailings of five to 12 nights; up to £250 per person in onboard spending credit or free transfers within 250 mainland miles of the port.

The highlights of the new program include the Balmoral’s five-night Springtime Norwegian Fjords in Five Nights cruise, setting sail from Newcastle on May 23, 2024. Prices start from £799 per person with up to £75 per person to spend onboard.