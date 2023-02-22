Former Viking Sun to Become First Cruise Ship to Visit Xiamen in 2023

The former Viking Sun will become the first cruise ship to dock in Xiamen in 2023 when it arrives at the Chinese port on March 22.

Now named Zhao Shang Yi Dun, the vessel currently offers domestic cruising in China for China Merchants Viking Cruises, a joint-venture between China Merchants Shekou and Viking Cruises.

According to the local media, the visit to Xiamen is part of a new cruise in Southern China named “Southeast Coast Cultural Journey.”

Linking Shenzhen to Shanghai, the one-way itinerary includes three days docked at the port, as well as a visit to Zhoushan and three days at sea.

Also operating on the opposite way, the eight-day cruise is said to offer guests the opportunity to discover the art, culture and scenery of the region.

In Xiamen, passengers can participate on an included excursion that visits the Huihe Stone Cultural Park, where a stone sculpture museum is located. Guests are also able to use a free shuttle bus service offered by China Merchants Viking Cruises, linking the ship to the city’s main attractions.

Designed to offer luxury cruising, the Zhao Shang Yi Dun was formerly operated by Viking Ocean Cruises and originally entered service in 2017.

After being acquired by China Merchants Viking Cruises in 2021, the 930-guest vessel was adapted to offer an adjusted experience, focusing on the Chinese guests.

According to the company, the entertainment and enrichment content, as well as food and beverage experiences onboard were customized to cater to the local public.

In 2022, the Zhao Shang Yi Dun also became the first cruise ship to operate in Xiamen after the COVID-19 operational pause. After a 900-day gap, the vessel opened the local port for domestic cruising on July 2.

Sailing under the Chinese flag, the 930-guest vessel continues to be the only cruise ship in revenue service in China.