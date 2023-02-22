First Cruise Ship Arrives in South Korea Since 2020

The cruise industry is back in South Korea as the port of Sokcho welcomed the Amadea from Phoenix Reisen on March 13.

According to a statement, this is the first international cruise ship to call in a South Korea port since the pandemic started in 2020.

The ship is next set to sail to Busan and then Jeju before calls in Japan and the Philippines.

The ship is currently on a world cruise that started in France at the end of 2023, first sailing to the Caribbean and then through the Panama Canal, across the Pacific and to French Polynesia before continuing though Asia. The cruise ends in Villefranche on May 22.