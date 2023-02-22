Explora Journeys Announces Two New Senior Leadership Appointments

Explora Journeys has added two new members to its executive leadership team with the appointments of Norbert Stiekema as a chief commercial officer and Vanessa Vollmann as head of people, according to a press release.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “As we gear up for the launch of our first vessel, Explora I, later this year and the subsequent launch of our entire fleet of six vessels in a five-year window, we need the best team to allow our brand to reach to achieve its true potential in the luxury cruise segment.

“This is why I am so pleased to have two supremely experienced professionals – Norbert and Vanessa – with their extensive backgrounds in hospitality and travel and in high-end luxury consumer goods joining our leadership team at this juncture in our journey. They have joined at the start of an organic growth trajectory the likes of which has never been seen before in our segment.”

Both Stiekema and Vollmann will report directly to Michael Ungerer, chief executive officer of Explora Journeys. They are also both based at the brand’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Stiekema, who has over 30 years of experience in leadership roles, will be responsible for all business-related aspects of Explora Journeys. Most recently, he worked for Cruise Saudi in the Middle East as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Vollmann will be in charge of all human resources-related operations at Explora Journeys’ headquarters in Geneva. Previously, she worked at a range of companies, most recently as HR manager for Roger Dubuis within the Richemont Group.