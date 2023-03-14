Disney Cruise Line: New Island Destination and 2024 Deployment Update

Disney Cruise Line has announced the inaugural dates and itineraries for its new island destination in The Bahamas as well as various other deployment updates.

“We are delighted to take families to new places during the summer 2024 season, including our newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

“We’re also thrilled to return to Europe with new ports of call and offer exciting adventures to Alaska and the Caribbean. All of these Disney Cruise Line sailings provide the unique experiences that our guests have come to expect from Disney, from world-class dining and dazzling entertainment to character encounters and legendary guest service.”

Disney Cruise Line will debut its new destination on the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point in June 2024. On June 6, the Disney Magic will set sail from Fort Lauderdale on a three-night preview cruise giving guests a sneak peek of Lighthouse Point, a beach retreat designed with families in mind as well as a commitment to conservation, the company said.

On June 8, the Disney Fantasy will embark on a seven-night inaugural sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Lighthouse Point. This new island destination itinerary will include two stops: one at Lighthouse Point and one day at Castaway Cay.

After the inaugural voyage, Lighthouse Point will be a featured port of call on select three-, four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and the Caribbean aboard the Disney Magic departing from Fort Lauderdale. Five special departures will feature stops at both Disney Cruise Line island destinations.

In the summer of 2024, the Disney Dream will return to European destinations exploring the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, British Isles and the Norwegian Fjords and Iceland. These cruises will include new ports of call, including Valencia, Spain; Haugesund, Norway; and Hamburg, Germany. The sailings will also feature three Mediterranean destinations returning for the first time since 2014: Catania, Italy; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Valletta, Malta.

Additionally, Disney Cruise Line is bringing back cruises to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada, aboard the Disney Wonder from May through September 2024, itineraries will range from five, seven and nine nights.

The Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish will sail to The Bahamas and Caribbean in the summer of 2024, with visits to Castaway Cay.