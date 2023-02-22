Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth Enters Drydock in Singapore

The Queen Elizabeth is currently undergoing a scheduled drydock in Singapore.

After completing a cruise in Singapore March 16, the Cunard vessel sailed to a local shipyard, where it is set to spend two weeks undergoing regular maintenance.

The 2010-built ship is scheduled to see class work, hotel upkeep, technical overhauls and other minor upgrades and updates.

Following the work program, the Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to resume service on April 3.

Sailing from Singapore, the 90,400-ton vessel offers a repositioning cruise to Japan.

The 16-night voyage, which will mark Cunard’s return to the country, also includes visits to Vietnam, the Philippines and Taiwan before arriving in Yokohama, a port near Tokyo.

After a short spring season in Japan, the Queen Elizabeth repositions to North America in May ahead of a summer program in Alaska.

The ship’s last major refit took place at the Damen shipyard in 2019. At the time, the Queen Elizabeth spent 12 days in drydock, receiving a series of updates in both technical and hotel sides.

One of the main projects carried out was the installation of twin exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) which, along with all the pipe and ducting work, involved the removal of two cabins to accommodate the additional equipment.

On the hotel side, refurb work included the update of a series of staterooms and corridors, as well as upgrades to the ship’s spa and retail areas.

Sharing a similar design with the 2007-built Queen Victoria, the Queen Elizabeth first entered service in 2010.

Among its many features are multiple dining venues and an art deco interior design created to pay homage to Cunard’s ocean liner heritage.

The ship’s Yacht Club, for instance is a tribute to the Queen Elizabeth 2 with a silver ship model and various paintings of the legendary 1967-built vessel.

Another highlight of the QE’s features is a two-story library with a spiral staircase, that is said to store a collection of 6,000 books.