Cunard Visits Over 150 Travel Agents

Cunard recently promoted its sales blitz by visiting travel agents and delivering the news of their 2025 voyages in-person, according to a press release.

Cunard’s team of 15+ members visited over 150 agents across 70 stores on March 7 and 8 promoting the 2025 program that went on sale on March 15, which garnered positive feedback from agents.

“Our dedicated sales team has worked tirelessly to showcase our extraordinary Cunard fleet and unique onboard experiences to our valued travel partners, and the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK Sales at Cunard, said: “We are delighted with the success of our recent sales blitz and the fantastic response that we have received from travel agents across the UK.

“We remain committed to supporting our travel agent community and working together to create unforgettable experiences for our mutual customers.”

Cunard took this opportunity to learn more about the problems that agents are facing currently while its sales team provided key brand insights to enhance customer relationships.

The store visits also also sparked discussions about the Queen Anne’s launch in May next year, as well as positive feedback about the benefits and training courses available on Shine Rewards Club.