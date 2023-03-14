Cunard Unveils New Archive Exhibition

Cunard unveiled a new archive exhibition at the University of Liverpool’s Victoria Gallery & Museum on March 23, 2023.

According to a press release, Cunard’s “Travel in Style – Iconic Cunard Advertising in the 1920s and 1930s” exhibition was specially curated to display the cruise line’s seafaring heritage. It features original advertising materials and other documents from the past 100 years.

Lee Powell, vice president of brand and product at Cunard, said: “Cunard is world-renowned for inventing the golden era of ocean travel and this exhibition beautifully showcases the timelessness of our brand. Luxury, sophistication, and glamour are rooted in our DNA and these core values are as important to today’s guests as they were to travelers 100 years ago.

“While we cherish our heritage, we also use it as inspiration for forward-looking ideas when we plan for the future. Queen Anne is the next in a fine line for Cunard and she will be bursting with breath-taking moments around every corner; all of which contain subtle references to our history.”

The exhibition opens to the public on March 25 and will be on display in Gallery 5 at the museum.

The wider Cunard archives can be found at the University of Liverpool library with many records dating from the early part of the 1900s.

Siân Wilks, archivist (Cunard) at the University of Liverpool Library, said: “The Cunard archive contains most of the surviving business records produced by Cunard since it became a limited company in 1878. As a unique resource, the archive provides rich insight into the Company’s history and the social history of thousands of people whose lives Cunard impacted, including members of its crew, office staff and passengers.

“The exhibition will give visitors to Liverpool the opportunity to view a selection of original Cunard travel posters that are not normally accessible due to their large size and preservation requirements. Printed advertisements and ephemera will also be on display, which will include examples of memorabilia that have been donated by members of the public, reflecting their personal experiences of traveling with Cunard.”