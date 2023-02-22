Cunard to Return to South America After Five Years

Cunard announced that it is returning to South America in 2025, for the first time in five years, according to a company statement.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK sales at Cunard, said: “We look forward to working with our trade partners as we return to South America for the first time in five years. Not only will guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the continent’s unique combination of history, culture, and natural beauty, but they will also experience 78 nights of our iconic White Star service and unrivalled onboard entertainment program.

“We are also incredibly excited to work with partners that specialize in tailormade packages. In fact, over two-thirds of guests that we recently surveyed told us their holiday decision making is becoming more experience-led. With departures from Port Everglades in Florida, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and San Antonio in Chile, there are incredible opportunities to match Cunard’s sailings with unforgettable land-based experiences.”

Cunard’s Queen Victoria will set sail on a 78-night cruise from Southampton in January 2025 with calls in Chile, Brazil and Ecuador among many other destinations. In addition to exploring cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires or the natural wonders of Patagonia, the voyage will include shore experiences and activities such as exploring Brazil’s Tijuca Rain Forest, learning to surf in Buzios, trekking to Chile’s Petrohue Falls and Emerald Lake and more.

During the South America cruise, guests can also enjoy benefits such as a World Voyage cocktail party, a shoreside Gala event, a commemorative gift, a private lounge as well as a fare inclusive of hotel and dining service charge.

Prices for the voyage start from £13,499 based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.