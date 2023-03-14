Crystal and Signature Travel Network Announces Collaboration

Crystal and Signature Travel Network announced a collaboration that will make Signature the cruise line’s first strategic sales and marketing supplier, according to a press release.

“Crystal is thrilled to name Signature Travel Network as our first strategic partner,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “The travel advisor community is key to the success of our business and Signature’s members are many of the best in the industry. We look forward to welcoming the clients of Signature members on board our exceptional ships when we relaunch later this summer.”

“We are very excited to see that Crystal is returning under the new ownership of Abercrombie & Kent,” said Alex Sharpe, signature travel network’s president, and CEO. “We had a long-standing successful partnership with the previous company, and we are honored to be selected as their first strategic partner under new ownership. Crystal’s brand loyalty is unique, and we look forward to rebuilding our business through what we know will be a strong partnership.”

The Crystal Serenity will embark on its inaugural Mediterranean sailing on July 31, 2023, departing from Marseille. The Crystal Symphony will set sail on September 1, 2023, from Athens. The itineraries will include sailing the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.