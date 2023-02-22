Crystal and Nobu Announce Return of UMI UMA

Crystal Cruises announced the return of UMI UMA by Nobu Matsuhisa Restaurant and Sushi Bar onboard the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

“It wouldn’t be Crystal without having one of the most popular restaurants UMI UMA back on board when the new Crystal sets sail,” said Bernie Leypold, senior vice president of hotel operations of Crystal Cruises.

“Crystal’s guests have come to know and love the exquisite offerings Chef Nobu has created specifically for UMI UMA and we are so grateful for Crystal to be the only cruise line with a Nobu restaurant at sea.”

UMI UMA is a dining experience where dishes are inspired by the Orient and created by Master Chef Nobuyuki (Nobu) Matsuhisa. Guests will have the opportunity to once again enjoy dishes such as Nobu-Style Black Cod, Grilled Chilean Sea Bass, Wagyu Beef Filet Steak, and some of the freshest sushi available at the Sushi Bar.

Master Chef Nobu said: “Crystal is known for its award-winning food and beverage program bringing an authentic dining experience with efficient and personalized service, and we are proud to have UMI UMA feature our innovative fusion cuisine, blending traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients.”

To dine at UMI UMA, reservations are necessary. Travelers aboard Crystal Cruises ships can enjoy one complimentary reservation per person, per cruise. The offer is valid on cruises of 11 days or less. For longer cruises, guests will receive two complimentary reservations and any additional reservations can be added when onboard for a small charge, depending on availability.