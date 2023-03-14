Cruise Industry News Quarterly Spring Magazine Now Available

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2023 has been published.

The 208-page edition covers the industry on a global-wide basis, reporting on a wide range of timely topics, and goes behind the scenes with executives and officers.

Carnival Corporation President and CEO Josh Weinstein lays out his strategy for returning the company to its “fortress balance sheet.”

Other company coverage includes Anglo-Eastern’s entry into the cruise industry via Miami-based Cruise Management International and CMI Leisure; Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary; and several new startup brands.

Also covered in depth is workforce strategy, sustainability and ship operations.

A major theme of the spring issue is itinerary planning with exclusive reports from 25 cruise lines in North America, Europe and Australia, outlining not only their ship deployment and new sailing programs for 2023, 2024 and 2025, but also their planning criteria.

Food and beverage goes one-on-one behind the scenes with Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Windstar.

Special sections are also devoted to the luxury and expedition markets, discussing strategies of different brands, including Ponant, Regent, Silversea, Explora Journeys and Lindblad.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 33rd year, remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.