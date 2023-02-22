Costa Cruises Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Special Prices

Ahead of its 75th anniversary on March 31, 2023, Costa Cruises announced 75 voyages at special prices, according to a press release.

The special sailings will be available until April, with different departure dates, sailing throughout the year and exploring destinations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The Costa Smeralda, Costa Toscana and Costa Diadema will offer week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean exploring Italy, France and Spain.

The Costa Toscana will visit Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome.

The Costa Smeralda will sail to Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca (Ibiza in summer), Palermo, and Civitavecchia/Rome.

The Costa Diadema cruise to Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Cagliari or Ajaccio (depending on departures), Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Marseille.

The Costa Deliziosa will offer week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean visiting Marghera/Venice, Katakolon/Olympia (Greece), Mykonos (Greece) Santorini (Greece) and Bari. In the summer, the Costa Pacifica will sail to Taranto, Catania, Malta, Mykonos and Santorini.

The Costa Fortuna will sail a 14-day itinerary between the Greek islands and the Balearic Islands, visiting Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Messina, four Greek islands, Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, Barcelona and Marseille.

Costa Cruises will also offer cruises in Northern Europe from May to September. The Costa Fascinosa will offer 12-day itineraries to the North Cape, or nine-day cruises to the Baltic while the Costa Favolosa will explore Iceland, the Lofoten Islands and Greenland. The Costa Firenze will offer seven-day cruises in the Fjords.

For guests who don’t have a lot of time, Costa has prepared mini-cruises to France and Spain ranging from three or five days aboard the Costa Fascinosa, Costa Pacifica, Costa Fortuna and Costa Favolosa.