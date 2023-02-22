Celebrity Cruises Introduces Pickleball Onboard

Celebrity Cruises announced that it has added pickleball courts to nine of its ships in the fleet, according to a press release.

“We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or as a group,” said Keith Lane, senior vice president of hotel operations at Celebrity Cruises.

“And, imagine playing on the ship’s top deck with views of some of the world’s most amazing places all around you. What an experience!”

Pickleball will be offered free to all guests sailing with Celebrity Cruises, regardless of their skill level.

Travelers can play pickleball in their free time or as part of organized events and tournaments coordinated by the ship’s activities team.

For guests aged 18 or older there will be separator times scheduled as well as for families which include kids aged six years and older. Players are welcome to bring their own equipment or use the pickleball net, paddles and balls provided by the cruise line.

Pickleball courts will be available on the following Celebrity Cruises ships: the Celebrity Beyond; the Celebrity Apex; the Celebrity Constellation; the Celebrity Eclipse; the Celebrity Equinox; the Celebrity Infinity; the Celebrity Millennium; the Celebrity Solstice; and the Celebrity Summit.