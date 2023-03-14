Carnival Horizon Completes Five Years in Service

The Carnival Horizon is completing five years in service in March.

After being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Vista-class vessel was delivered to Carnival Cruise Line on March 28, 2018.

After leaving its building dock, the 4,000-passenger ship repositioned to Barcelona, Spain, where it departed on an inaugural Mediterranean cruise a few days later.

First in a series of four sailings from the European port, the 12-night voyage included visits to different ports of call in Italy, Croatia and Malta.

After the short season in the Mediterranean, the Carnival Horizon crossed the Atlantic for the first time in May.

The vessel then spent the remainder of the summer season offering a schedule of four-night Bermuda and eight-night Caribbean sailings departing from New York City.

Before kicking service from the Big Apple, the Horizon was officially christened by its godmother musical artist and actress Queen Latifah on May 28, 2018.

After receiving raising donations both onboard and ashore, Carnival also donated $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the ceremony.

In late September, the ship repositioned to Miami – its current homeport – for a year-round program of six- and eight-night cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Following the Carnival Vista, the Carnival Horizon debuted as the second in a series of three ships known as Vista Class.

According to Carnival, the vessels in the class were designed to connect guests to the ocean while offering “sweeping views and plenty to do both outdoors and indoors.”

Among the unique features of the Vista Class ships is the SkyRide, a suspended open-air cycling experience, and the Dreamscape, a three-deck-high LED sculpture located in the atrium of each vessel.

In addition to these elements, the Horizon also introduced two firsts for Carnival Cruise Line: the brand’s first Teppanyaki Restaurant and the first unit of Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse and Brewhouse.