Carnival Cruise Line Serves New Alcohol-Free Cocktails

Carnival Cruise Line partnered with Lyre’s distiller to offer alcohol-free versions of its most popular cocktails.

According to the press release, guest-favorite drinks from Carnival’s Alchemy Bar are now available on the cruise line’s ships.

“Our new partnership with Lyre’s gives guests who want non-alcoholic cocktails the best options at sea. We’ve seen popularity for non-alcoholic cocktails grow rapidly, so to meet that trend, our mixologists have been working to craft alternative versions of our most popular cocktails with none of the alcohol, but all the flavor,” said Zachary Sulkes, Carnival’s senior director of beverage operations.

Lyre’s is an awarded line of non-alcoholic spirits that uses natural flavors to recreate the aroma, taste and appearance of classic drinks.

Alchemy Bar is available on almost all of Carnival ships sailing from the United States. Guests will be able to taste the non-alcoholic alternatives of the popular cocktails on ships homeported in Australia at a later date.

Some non-alcoholic versions of the Alchemy Bar cocktails now available include: