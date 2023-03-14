Carnival Cruise Line and Ja’Marr Chase Welcome New Orleans Students

arnival Cruise Line teamed up with Ja’Marr Chase to welcome a group of 50 young students onboard the Carnival Valor, according to a press release.

Former Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald joined Chase for the event and participated in a chat followed by a Q&A with students.

“Ja’Marr and I both attended school in New Orleans just like the students we welcomed to Carnival Valor and our history in the city has helped us become the professionals we are today,” said Donald. “Carnival is also proud to have operated in New Orleans for more than 25 years, so it was important for the cruise line to work together with Ja’Marr to do something special for the community. It was truly our pleasure to meet so many amazing New Orleans students and welcome them to our ship,” said Donald.

Chase is currently a NFL wide receiver but he started his career in New Orleans playing for Archbishop Rummel High School.

“I really enjoyed spending time with kids from my hometown community aboard Carnival’s beautiful ship,” said Chase. “I remember being in the same shoes as the students not too long ago and hope this experience will help inspire them to continue doing their best to achieve success in school and beyond.”

In addition to the chat with Chase and Donald, Carnival also treated the students with surprise giveaways and lunch featuring some of the cruise line’s most popular offerings. Carnival also donated $10,000 to Communities in Schools Gulf South, Inc., an organization that provides services in 18 New Orleans schools to help encourage children to stay in school.

Chairman of Port of New Orleans Commission Jack Jensen, New Orleans Public Schools Board Chair Olin Parker, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sandra Lindquist, and New Orleans and Company Senior Vice President of Tourism Kim Prie also joined Carnival Cruise Line to welcome the students.