Carnival Corp: No New Ships For 2026; Slower Pace After That

Carnival Corporation remained firm on its newbuilding strategy going forward on Monday’s first quarter and business update call.

President and CEO Josh Weinstein said that after the corporation gets four new ships, plus the Seabourn Pursuit, through 2025, there will be no new ships delivered in 2026.

“We have the lowest orderbook in decades … there will be none in 2026,” said Weinstein.

The current newbuild pipeline includes the Seabourn Pursuit, Carnival Jubilee, two ships for Princess Cruises and Cunard’s new Queen Anne.

Beyond 2026, Weinstein advised the company could order one or two ships per year.

“One or two, and whether that starts in 2027 or after 2027 is still a question mark,” he said.

Weinstein said that with lower capacity growth, the company is in a better position.

“With four ships on order now plus a small expedition ship through 2025, we know we are not getting anything in 2026 and 2027 is a push, we’ll see. It sets us up incredibly well to be able to generate free cash flow and pay down debt,” Weinstein said.