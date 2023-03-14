Carnival 2023 Q1 Earnings Preview

Carnival Corporation will report first quarter earnings Monday morning and provide a business update for investors, including an hour-long conference call with Wall Street analysts.

What to Watch For

Occupancy Ramp: After restarting service in 2021 and continuing through 2022, almost the entire fleet is back in revenue operations as occupancy ramps up.

Onboard Revenue: At record highs since the industry restarted, can onboard revenue performance keep impressing?

Summer Season: The all-important summer season in Alaska, the Caribbean and Europe is just months way as ships are expected to sail full.

Regional Markets: Expect updates on European sourcing and the company’s restart in Asia, where the Costa Serena is heading for a June program from South Korea before moving to Taiwan.

Leaner: In December Carnival announced during its fourth quarter and year-end business update that more ships would leave the fleet, which was followed by news that Costa, AIDA and Seabourn ships would be departing the fleet.

How to Listen In: Those interested can listen in to the investor call at 10:00 a.m. eastern on March 27 here.