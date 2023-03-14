Azamara Honors Tour Operators with 2023 Awards

Azamara honored exceptional operators with a special 2023 Tour Operator Awards ceremony, hosting over 36 companies and more than 80 participants at Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale, according to a statement.

“We are excited to celebrate the tour operators and AzAmazing partners that help us change the way our guests ‘sea’,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“Our land product development team is continually working to develop new and enhanced experiences ashore, and we greatly appreciate all our dedicated partners who help create these unforgettable memories for our guests. Our award winners have exceeded our expectations through thoughtful curation for truly remarkable and immersive experiences.”

At the ceremony, Azamara honored the winners of the 2022 Destination Immersion experiences awards: Adriatic DMC as “Tour Operator of the Year” and Aloschi Bros as “AzAmazing Event of the Year”. The awards recognize the tour operators’ efforts in providing the best experience in their destinations while honoring local culture and heritage.

The winner of the Tour Operator of the Year 2022 award was determined based on guest surveys who answered a list of questions after an excursion about the guide, duration, transportation, value for money and overall experience. Adriatic DMC was named the 2022 Tour Operator of the Year for their travel programs in Croatia.

Aloschi Bros was recognized for the AzAmazing Event in Porto Venere, which took place during the Azamara Onward’s inaugural cruise in 2022.

Azamara also honored Atlas Express and JTB Global Marketing & Travel Inc for their contributions to the cruise line’s success. Atlas Express created memorable events in Koper while JTB Global Marketing & Travel Inc. supported Azamara’s return to Japan as they provide excursions with local representatives.