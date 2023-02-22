Atlas Welcomes Canadian Celebrity Chef

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that Canadian celebrity chef Massimo Capra will be the featured “Gastronomic Guest” on the World Navigator’s Epicurean Expeditions, departing August 15 and 27.

“Chef Massimo is renowned throughout Canada,” said James A. Rodriguez, the cruise line’s president and CEO. “All of us at Atlas Ocean Voyages are excited to welcome him to our roster of culinary masters this summer.”

Chef Capra has his own television series “Gourmet Escapes”. He is also a judge on “Chopped Canada” and a chef-host of “Restaurant Makeover.”

Capra is also an expert on “Cityline,” a series on the Canadian Citytv network.

Capra worked at Trattoria dall’ Amelia in Mestre and he spent many years working at different hotels and restaurants including the Hotel Royal in Courmayeur Val d’Aosta, Hotel Savoy and Drei Tannen restaurant in San Martino di Castrozza.

“It is very exciting to be a part of Atlas’ new Epicurean Expeditions program,” said Capra. “I am looking forward to visiting some of my favorite coastal resorts and enjoying ‘la dolce vita’ of the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht.”

Capra owns Capra’s Kitchen restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario. He is also the author of “One Pot Italian” and “3 Chefs: The Kitchen Men,” which garnered him the gold Canadian Culinary Book Award in 2011. He was also the award-winning chef at Prego della Piazza for nine years prior.