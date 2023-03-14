Atlas to Welcome Celebrity Chef Rick Moonen

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that Rick Moonen, chef, cookbook author and advocate for the sustainable seafood movement, will be the featured “Gastronomic Guest” aboard the World Navigator on two Mediterranean voyages, departing June 17 and June 30.

“Our Epicurean Expeditions provide an immersive culinary experience for guests,” said James Rodriguez, the cruise line’s president and CEO. “We are excited to welcome Chef Moonen to our program and applaud his commitment to sustainability.”

Moonen has earned three stars from The New York Times for his work at Oceana, Molyvos, and RM in New York City. He also served as executive chef at the Water Club and he published the cookbook, “Fish Without a Doubt,” in 2008.

Moonen opened Rick Moonen’s RM Seafood and RX Boiler Room restaurants at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas in 2005. He was also the runner-up on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” and has earned multiple awards including Chef of the Year by the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“I hope many of my restaurant customers and online followers will join me in Europe this summer,” said Moonen. “There is no better way to truly experience Italian Riviera resorts and Greek islands than aboard a yacht.”