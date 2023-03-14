American Queen Voyages Prepares for Second Alaska Cruise Season

American Queen Voyages is preparing for its second Alaskan expedition cruise season onboard the Ocean Victory, according to a press release.

This season, travelers can look forward to exploring British Columbia and Alaska in an intimate expedition voyage accompanied by experienced expedition guides to take them on a number of shore excursions. American’s new itineraries will provide guests with in-depth explorations of Alaska’s nature as well as historic and cultural treasures.

Destinations featured in the American Queen Voyages’ second Alaska season include:

Ketchikan, Alaska – known for unspoiled wilderness and Native Alaskan culture;

Petersburg, Alaska – an authentic Alaskan village with Norwegian and Tlingit cultural aspects. Guests will have the chance to visit the Alaskan village of Petersburg;

Wrangell, Alaska – a historical town filled with Tlingit culture and home of the Tongass National Rainforest;

Fiordland Conservation Area – an uninhabited region with glacially formed fiords

The Misty Fjords – home to granite cliffs and waterfalls unreachable by larger cruise ships

Waterfall Coast – where guests can count waterfalls for 150 miles as they spot deer, mink and bald eagles

Additionally, travelers aboard the Ocean Victory will have the chance to assist with research for the Sound Science Collective by learning and participating in whale tracking and scientific data collection during the sailings.

American Queen Voyages’ sailings are offered between May through September with itineraries ranging from 10 to 12 days on journeys between Vancouver and Sitka. Guests can take advantage of the ongoing Winter Savings special offer and sail for a little over $5,000, including free roundtrip air and an up to $2,500 discount for guests that book by April 30, 2023.