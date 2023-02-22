Amadea Becomes the First International Cruise to Visit Osaka Since 2020

After becoming the first international cruise ship to visit Japan since 2020, the Amadea also became the first foreign vessel to visit Osaka in three years.

Offering a 153-night world cruise that departed from France in December, the Phoenix Reisen cruise ship arrived at the Japanese port on March 6, 2023.

According to Osaka Port Cruise Passenger Terminal, a ceremony was held onboard the ship to mark the occasion.

Sailing with German passengers, the Amadea spent the night docked in Osaka before continuing its global voyage.

Set to return to France on May 22, the ship’s itinerary also includes visit to other Japanese ports such as Shimizu, Tokyo, Nagoya, Hiroshima and Niigata.

Exploring other parts of Asia as well, the voyage also features ports of call in South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, India and more.

Built in 1991 at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Nagasaki, the Amadea originally sailed as the Asuka for Japan’s NYK Cruises.

After more than a decade offering domestic cruising in the country, the 29,000-ton vessel was sold to its current owners in 2006.

Other cruise ships visiting Osaka in March include the Silver Muse, the Azamara Quest, the MSC Poesia, the Europa 2 and Ponant’s Le Soleal.

Additional vessels are set to arrive at the Japanese port in April, such as Fred. Olsen’s Borealis, Holland America’s Westerdam, Oceania’s Nautica, the Viking Orion and the Diamond Princess.

The later is set to offer a complete program in Japan, exploring over 30 different ports in the country through December. With departures from Yokohama and Kobe, Diamond’s season features a total of 43 unique itineraries and 57 departures.

In addition to the Amadea, only two cruise ships are currently operating in Japan, the Japanese-flagged Nippon Maru and Asuka II.