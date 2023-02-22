ALMACO Finishes Catering Modernization on Westerdam

ALMACO announced the completion of a catering modernization project onboard Holland America Line’s Westerdam.

According to a press release, the ship entered drydock in January and the project was finished in February 2023.

Herve Touzard, deputy president of the Lifecycle division said: “The collaboration between Holland America Line and ALMACO made this project a success. The project went smoothly and according to plan, we at ALMACO would be happy to continue the collaboration and have future projects with Holland America Line.”

ALMACO was given the turnkey contract to modernize some galley areas onboard the Westerdam which included adding flight-type and rack-type dishwashers in the deck 9 lido pot wash area and replacing different equipment across the ship. The ALMACO team had to create a hole in the bulkhead to access the pot-washing area so the project required the removal and replacement of the interior in the passenger dining room.

The Westerdam is currently offering sailings from Yokohama exploring Japan with cruises ranging from 14 to 28 nights. Starting in late April, the Westerdam will offer seven-day sailings to Alaska departing from Seattle, Washington.