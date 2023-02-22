Alicante Cruise Port Appoints Francesco Balbi as New Port Manager

Alicante Cruise Port has announced the appointment of Francesco Balbi as the new port manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Francesco to our team at Global Ports Holding,” said Javier Rodriguez Sanchez, Global Ports Holding regional director, West Med and Asia.

“His extensive experience in the maritime and cruise industry, coupled with his proven track record of success in managing port operations and promoting destinations, make him the ideal person to lead our newest Alicante Cruise Port. We look forward to working with Francesco to achieve our goals of providing the highest level of service to our customers and promoting Alicante as a premier destination for cruise passengers.”

Balbi has over 25 years of experience in the maritime and cruise industry. He will be in charge of managing and enhancing the guest experience at Alicante Cruise Port and will report to Javier Rodriguez Sanchez.

Before joining Alicante, Balbi served as the Environmental Director for MSC Cruises and led a team of over sixty team members.

He was also a member of the Environment Subcommittee of the European Cruise Council. In 2014, Balbi became the general manager of Alicante Cruise Terminal and later served as the president of Alicante Costa Blanca Turismo y Cruceros Association.

In his new role, Balbi will use his extensive knowledge of the cruise industry to ensure the highest standards of guest experience at Alicante Cruise Port. He will also help Global Ports Holding achieve its goal of improving the customer experience, promoting the destination, and working with local stakeholders.