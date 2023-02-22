Alaskan Dream Cruises Unveils New Logo

Alaskan Dream Cruises has unveiled its new logo designed by Tlingit artist and Sitka, Alaska resident, Mary Goddard, according to the cruise line’s Facebook page.

“All Tlingit people belong to one of two groups (known as moieties)—Eagle and Raven. The distinctive Tlingit eagle formline and traditional color palette in this design not only honors our Alaska Native heritage in general but specifically pays tribute to the moiety of our beloved company matriarch, Betty Allen,” it was stated on Alaskan Dream Cruises’ Facebook page.

The cruise line revealed that the wave symbolism represents its connection to the water as a small-ship cruise company, adding that it also honors its legacy as a marine operation in Southeast Alaska, which stretches back over half a century.