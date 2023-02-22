AIDAstella Completes 10 Years in Service

The AIDAstella is completing ten years in service this month after being delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard on March 11, 2013.

Completing AIDA Cruises’ Sphinx Class, the vessel was christened in Rostock-Warnemünde a few days after its delivery.

The ship was named by ten godmothers during a ceremony meant to illustrate the company’s commitment to its staff and personnel.

Among the godmothers were eight female staff from AIDA Cruises, who symbolized the different countries and corporate divisions of the cruise company.

Completing the lineup of godmothers were workers from the Meyer Werft shipyard and from the architect firm PartnerShip Design, who designed AIDAstella’s interiors.

Soon after the chastening ceremony, the ship kicked off its inaugural program in Northern Europe.

Sailing from Hamburg, the AIDAstella offered a series of two-week cruises through the end of the summer season.

The ship’s regular itinerary during the period featured visits to Denmark, Norway, England, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The vessel then repositioned to the Atlantic for the 2013-2014 winter, offering a program of week-long cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira that included Grand Canaria, Lanzarote, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Madeira and La Palma as ports of call.

Following the AIDAdiva, the AIDAbella, the AIDAluna, the AIDAblu, the AIDAsol and the AIDAmar, the AIDAstella became the seventh and last vessel of the Sphinx Class.

An evolution of the company’s original fleet, the vessels in this class were developed with a basis on AIDA’s club ship concept, offering an informal atmosphere, along with facilities that cater to families and more active passengers.

With 71,300 tons and capacity for 2,174 guests, the AIDAstella offers a variety of themed self-service dining options, in addition to an expansive spa and wellness center, a selection of lounges, a coffee shop, an ice cream parlor and more.