AIDAcosma’s ‘Herz on Board’ Show Airs Last Episode

The last episode of AIDA’s “Herz on Board” dating show filmed aboard the AIDAcosma, aired on VOX on March 7, 2023.

Seven days after the start of the voyage, the candidates reached the port of departure in Barcelona, where the cruise ended. There, the female contestants Agnes, Bianca, Olga Maria and Ulrike experienced some of the most romantic dates in the city while the single men, Kim, Antonio, Giacomo and Ulrich did everything they can to win them over.

The contestants had one last chance to convince the four women to choose them before they asked the question for the last time: “Do you want my heart to be on board?”

However, the show’s finale might not be the end of the dating show. The future of the show will be decided by the TV ratings and the number of views on the streaming service RTL+.

During the filming of the show, the contestants visited Palma de Mallorca, the ship’s first destination followed by a trip to Italy, where they enjoy Italian pasta in Pisa and a take a walk in Cinque Terre.

The AIDAcosma, the ship where the film was shot, will resume her route in the Mediterranean from Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this summer season.