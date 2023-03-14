AIDA Cruises Expands Reach-out Campaign with Destinations

In 2022, AIDA Cruises started an initiative with the aim to work with regional partners for more cooperation in the future, accompanied by a series of dialogues conducted onboard the AIDA fleet, according to a press release.

“Our ships deliberately opened their doors in their winter destinations to provide transparent information about our product, our sustainability measures and the AIDA family on site. It was particularly important for us to get to know the country and the people we visit better,” said Steffi Heinicke, senior vice president guest experience at AIDA Cruises.

“We come to the destinations as guests and partners and not only want to carry our well-known AIDA smile into the world, but also consciously give something back locally wherever we can for the hospitality we experience.”

The first official talk with local partners was onboard the AIDAnova in the Canary Islands and Madeira in November 2022, attended by representatives from politics, the ports and tourism who had the chance to hear about AIDA’s current goals and discuss together.

In recent months, the AIDA crew welcomed over 500 guests onboard, from school groups in Africa and the Caribbean and Maltese students, to fire brigades in Asia and ministers and mayors worldwide.

The AIDA team prepared a tailored program for each group visiting.

AIDA’s ships and their crew became socially involved in diverse projects and events across destinations. The AIDAsol’s crew planted trees on the island of Madeira together with a primary school class while the crew of AIDAluna donated towels to the Red Cross on Tortola through the charity organization Hope Floats Foundation.

AIDA Cruises plans to continue the campaign of exchange with the destinations in the coming 2023 summer season. After a positive response to the onboard visits, the cruise line has planned a number of events for the winter of 2024/2025, when the AIDA ships will then return to destinations where partners and communities have become friends.