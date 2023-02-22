AIDA Announces New Specials for the 2023 Season

AIDA has announced new AIDA Specials for the 2023 season, featuring a variety of special event cruises or event weeks on selected voyages.

Highlights of the AIDA Specials include:

AIDAsehen in Warnemünde – The AIDAmar and the AIDAsol will be welcomed in the port of Rostock-Warnemünde on April 16, 2023 for the start of the season. The two ships will open the Baltic Sea season and German artist Beatrice Egli will be onboard the AIDAsol entertaining the audience at an exclusive live concert on April 16, 2023.

Feelgood Cruise – The AIDAstella will set sail on November 5, 2023, exploring Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, Tenerife and Madeira. During the cruise, guests will have a chance to experience a rich program including 70 free fitness courses suitable for beginners and advanced athletes. A number of sports celebrities will join the cruise as well as nutrition experts and AIDA gourmet mentors. Olympic champion Julius Brink is one of them.

The program also includes diet tips from IFAA nutrition coach Rebecca Barthel and a restaurant tour by chef and auditor Michael Loitz. The AIDA gourmet mentors, Günther Kroack, Andrea Schirmaier-Huber and Franz Schned, will prepare healthy delicacies while IFAA mental coach and motivator Petra Havelkova talks about “Mental Balance” sharing the knowledge on how to cope with stress.

The program will also feature sporting activities including running on the beach, stand-up paddling, kayaking, hiking and e-bike.

Wiesn Warm-up – From September 9-16, 2023 aboard the AIDAprima, guests can warm up for Octoberfest and look forward to a party with live acts including voXXclub, Tim Toupet and the Rotzlöffl. There will also be culinary delights prepared by AIDA gourmet patrons Stefan Marquard and Andrea Schirmaier-Huber.

That tastes PRIMA! Delight on the high seas – On the AIDAprima from June 10-17, 2023, guests will have the chance to enjoy a special treat from all amateur chefs as well as professionals. Gourmet mentors Andrea Schirmaier-Huber, Felicitas Then and Stefan Marquard will join the party and delight the guests with culinary specialties followed by surprise events.