A Look at the Carnival Miracle’s New Itineraries from Galveston

Offering longer itineraries to different parts of the Caribbean, the Carnival Miracle is set to become the fourth Carnival Cruise Line ship sailing from Galveston during the 2024-2025 winter.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the ship’s deployment for the season.

12-Night Southern Caribbean

Date: December 15, 2024

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Complete Itinerary: George Town (Grand Cayman); Oranjestad (Aruba); Kralendijk (Bonaire); Willemstad (Curaçao); and Falmouth (Jamaica)

In December, the Carnival Miracle is offering a 12-night cruise to Southern Caribbean and Western Caribbean.

One of the longest voyages of the season, the itinerary takes passengers to five destinations across the Southern Caribbean, including George Town in Grand Cayman, Oranjestad in Aruba, Kralendijk in Bonaire, Willemstad in Curaçao, and Falmouth in Jamaica.

Ten-Night Panama Canal and Western Caribbean

Date: Four departures between December 2024 and March 2025

Length: Ten nights

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Cozumel (Mexico); Mahogany Bay (Honduras); Puerto Limón (Mexico); Colón and Panama Canal (Panama)

With four departures between December 2024 and March 2025, this cruise sails to five different destinations in the Western Caribbean and Central America.

In addition to a partial transit of the Panama Canal, the ten-night itinerary also includes stops in Mexico’s Cozumel, Honduras’ Mahogany Bay, Costa Rica’s Puerto Limón and Panama’s Colón.

Nine-Night Western Caribbean

Dates: Two departures between December 2024 and January 2025

Length: Nine nights

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Belize City (Belize); Ocho Rios (Jamaica); George Town (Grand Cayman); Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico)

In December 2024 and January 2025, the Carnival Miracle also offers two nine-night journey to five different ports in the Western Caribbean.

Besides popular ports, such as Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico), the cruise also includes stops to different destinations in the region including Belize City (Belize), Ocho Rios (Jamaica) and George Town (Grand Cayman).

11-Night Eastern Caribbean

Dates: March 17, 2025

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Montego Bay (Jamaica); Amber Cove (Dominican Republic); Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos); Princess Cays and Bimini (Bahamas)

The Carnival Miracle is also sailing to the Eastern Caribbean during its Galveston-based season. This 11-night cruise, for instance, sets sail in March and features visits five destinations in the region.

The itinerary includes stops at destinations such as Montego Bay in Jamaica, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos, as well as Princess Cays and Bimini in the Bahamas.

Nine-Night Bahamas and Key West

Dates: April 6, 2025

Length: Nine nights

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Key West (United States); Freeport, Nassau, Bimini and Half Moon Cay (Bahamas)

Also part of Miracle’s program from Galveston are nine-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Florida Keys.

This specific itinerary is scheduled to sail in April and features stops at Key West in the United States, as well as the Bahamian destinations of Freeport, Nassau, Bimini, and Half Moon Cay.