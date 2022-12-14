Norwegian Epic Kicks Off Puerto Rico Program

The Norwegian Epic arrived in San Juan Bay, Puerto Rico on December 23, to kick off its Caribbean season.

The ship will homeport in Puerto Rico for the winter where it will depart on a series of Caribbean cruises.

The first voyage from San Juan was a seven-night Curacao, Aruba and St. Kitts sailing which departed on December 23, 2022.

The Norwegian Epic made calls at Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao, St Georges, Grenada; Castries, St Lucia and Basseterre, St. Kitts before returning to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On December 30, the ship will set sail on a nine-night Caribbean: Barbados and Aruba voyage calling at the ports of Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; St Georges, Grenada; Castries, St Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Philipsburg, St. Maarten and Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The Norwegian Epic will sail in the Caribbean from December 2022 through April 2023 before commencing its Mediterranean season in May 2023.

Sailings will range include cruises of four-, nine- and ten-days starting with a four-day voyage to Cannes, France, Livorno, Italy and Civitavecchia (Rome) Italy which departs from Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, May 7.