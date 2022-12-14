Twitter Facebook Linkedin
CIN 2023 Executive Guide

Cruise Ships Celebrate New Years in Funchal

New Years Eve in Funchal

Various cruise ships welcomed in 2023 in Funchal as guests were onboard dockside and in the harbor for the city’s spectacular fireworks display.

Ship Line Up

  • Marella Cruises: Marella Explorer
  • Nicko Cruises: Vasco Da Gama
  • AIDA: AIDAsella
  • Fred. Olsen: Borealis
  • TUI: Mein Schiff Herz
  • Cunard: Queen Victoria

Ships in the Funchal harbor

The city’s New Years eve celebration has quickly become a cruise tradition for the European brands, which often time their itineraries with an overnight call to Funchal on New Years Eve. It’s among a handful of ports around the world already in a key cruise region at the right time of the year where guests can stay on the ship and have a front-row seat to a fireworks show.

