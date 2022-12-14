Cruise Ships Celebrate New Years in Funchal

Various cruise ships welcomed in 2023 in Funchal as guests were onboard dockside and in the harbor for the city’s spectacular fireworks display.

Ship Line Up

Marella Cruises: Marella Explorer

Nicko Cruises: Vasco Da Gama

AIDA: AIDAsella

Fred. Olsen: Borealis

TUI: Mein Schiff Herz

Cunard: Queen Victoria

The city’s New Years eve celebration has quickly become a cruise tradition for the European brands, which often time their itineraries with an overnight call to Funchal on New Years Eve. It’s among a handful of ports around the world already in a key cruise region at the right time of the year where guests can stay on the ship and have a front-row seat to a fireworks show.