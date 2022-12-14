Costa Smeralda, the Spectacular Floating Stage of Sanremo’s Music

Costa Cruises announced that it will be back in Sanremo with the Costa Smeralda for the famous Italian musical event that takes place from February 7-11.

“Our presence in Sanremo will be even more spectacular than last year. From our floating stage you will see just how much fun you can have on a ship like the Costa Smeralda, because we will be hosting more than just performances: they will be moments where guests can dance, sing, feel good together with others and experience emotions to remember,” -said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises

The Costa Smeralda will host shows every night as a floating stage for the duration of the festival, featuring extraordinary artists, according to a press release.

To celebrate the event, Costa Cruises has prepared a very eventful cruise featuring Italian travel agents, Italian clients and members of C|Club, the company’s loyalty club.

The Costa Smeralda will be anchored in front of Sanremo from February 4 through February 12, 2023, allowing guests to experience Italian music, Italian gastronomy, selected Italian pastry as well as Italian comedy.

Costa wanted to highlight the presence of partners with whom the cruise company usually collaborates. In addition to live broadcasts, experiencing the most popular Italian music event of the year from its “floating stage,” guests onboard will be able to enjoy exclusive experiences created for the occasion, which will change daily.

The Costa Smeralda’s floating stage program includes special guests, tastings, previews, workshops, and sports courses. Additionally, guests will also be able to go ashore and explore the city of Sanremo during the music festival.