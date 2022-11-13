Virgin Voyages Waves Hello to 2023 with Most Inclusive Offer Ever

To celebrate 2023, Virgin Voyages announced its most inclusive offer ever promising significant savings for all sailors.

Starting now through January 31, 2023, guests can purchase a voyage for one sailor and get the second sailor 60% off, according to a company statement.

“2022 was a red-letter year, and 2023 promises to be even better as we launch Resilient Lady, expand globally to more than 100 stunning ports across four continents, and introduce new entertainment and well-being events,” said Isis Ruiz, chief growth officer at Virgin Voyages.

“To help our sailors have a fantastic new year, we are giving them early access to our most inclusive offer ever. We wanted to give travelers something to look forward to and have a chance to plan a getaway with loved ones during the holidays. This offer has everything travelers need to make it a memorable vacation they will love and cherish for years to come,” added Ruiz.

The cruise line’s most inclusive offer ever so far also includes up to $600 in free beverages and hand-crafted cocktails for all new bookings, depending on the voyage length. Guests receive up to $300 in bar tab for voyages six nights or fewer and $600 for voyages seven nights or more.

In addition, between January and March of 2023, every voyage will have an onboard experience rooted in wellness thanks to a wide array of events such as sound bath meditations and healthy happy hours.

All four Virgin Voyages vessels are eligible over the following dates: