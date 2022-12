Reporting full year earnings, TUI Group noted high demand for its three unique cruise brands in TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Of note, the company said that short-term bookings continue to represent a large share of overall bookings, but encouragingly, the proportion of mid-term bookings is increasing as customer confidence returns.

The company also said that 2023 booked ticket rates for all three brands are above pre-pandemic levels.