Time Out Announced as P&O Cruises’ New Exploration Partner

P&O Cruises announced that Time Out, a travel information platform, will become its exclusive new exploration partner becoming a prime provider of travel content across all destinations.

“We are delighted to launch our new exploration partnership with Time Out, which will tap into their global expertise and heritage in authentic cultural and travel experiences, said Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises president.

“Time Out’s unique and trusted content will resonate with a new audience who may never have considered a cruise holiday before but will also provide existing guests with expert advice on how to make the most of their time in destinations.”

Time Out’s team of journalists will create unique content featuring the best things to do, see and eat at a destination in order to attract new audiences of guests who have yet to consider a cruise holiday, according to a press release.

Time Out Media’s director, strategic client partnerships, Gareth Thomas said: “We are very excited about working with P&O Cruises on a partnership that will take a long-term editorial approach. We will create content for new destinations as they come on board to enable P&O Cruises holidaymakers, both existing and new, to access the inside track on places.

“Time Out’s audience is open-minded and experience-hungry but time-poor, so they want to take the stress out of planning without missing the best things. Our trusted expert journalists create content that helps P&O Cruises holidaymakers discover and explore their destinations, connecting with places and really getting to know the local people, culture and food. The partnership is a great testament to our inspirational content, valuable audience and trusted brand,” concluded Thomas.

The first campaign as part of this partnership launches on December 13 and focuses on how a P&O Cruises holiday allows travelers to uncover destinations authentically like a local while traveling in style.

Readers will have the opportunity to find quizzes, local guides and insider secrets into P&O Cruises destinations.