Silversea Reorganizes Trade Sales Team to Support Travel Advisors

Silversea Cruises is reorganizing its trade sales team to strengthen support for travel advisors in the Americas.
Following Katina Athanasiou’s move to sister brand Celebrity Cruises, the cruise line announced that Joe Leon will lead Silversea’s trade sales in the market, according to a company statement.
“The travel advisor community is the lifeblood of Silversea’s success and we are proud to count on the expertise of one of the industry’s strongest trade sales teams, who serves them,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director for the Americas.
“I congratulate Katina on her new role and thank her for her leadership, which has led to the evolution of one of the industry’s most talented teams.”
Leon, who joined Silversea as vice president of field sales for North America back in 2016, has accumulated over 20 years of sales experience in the travel industry. He will oversee Silversea’s national accounts team, field sales team, and expedition sales team.
- National Accounts Team: Christian Sierralta, vice president of national accounts, will continue to lead Silversea’s national accounts team.
- Field Sales Team: Rachel Woodward was recently promoted to the position of senior director of field sales and will report to Leon.
- Expedition Sales Team: Karl Kannstadter, the senior director of expedition sales will also report to Leon. He joined Silversea Cruises in January 2018.
- Inside Team: Marcus Kenny, director of business development and agency sales for The Americas, will continue to report directly to Leon.