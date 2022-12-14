Silversea Reorganizes Trade Sales Team to Support Travel Advisors

Silversea Cruises is reorganizing its trade sales team to strengthen support for travel advisors in the Americas.

Following Katina Athanasiou’s move to sister brand Celebrity Cruises, the cruise line announced that Joe Leon will lead Silversea’s trade sales in the market, according to a company statement.

“The travel advisor community is the lifeblood of Silversea’s success and we are proud to count on the expertise of one of the industry’s strongest trade sales teams, who serves them,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director for the Americas.

“I congratulate Katina on her new role and thank her for her leadership, which has led to the evolution of one of the industry’s most talented teams.”

Leon, who joined Silversea as vice president of field sales for North America back in 2016, has accumulated over 20 years of sales experience in the travel industry. He will oversee Silversea’s national accounts team, field sales team, and expedition sales team.