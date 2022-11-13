Silversea Enhances Its Pricing Model with Limited Time Prepaid Offer

Silversea Cruises announced that it is enhancing its pricing model to include a limited-time prepaid offer for wave season with up to 20 percent in savings, according to a press release.

Guests can save between 10 and 20 percent on new bookings made between December 12, 2022, and February 28, 2023, provided that they pay the non-refundable cruise fare in full within five days.

“Silversea continues to innovate in the ultra-luxury cruise market, introducing a unique ‘prepaid’ pricing model for port-to-port voyages to diversify guests’ options during the wave period,” said Roberto Verdino, Silversea’s senior vice president of revenue management.

“Offering guests flexibility, convenience, and value, this exclusive proposition, designed to inspire travelers during the upcoming wave period, will provide our valued trade partners with an unprecedented opportunity to sell our port-to-port voyages to more clients—especially new-to-brand travelers who wish to experience Silversea’s distinctive take on luxury for the first time,” added Verdino.

Silversea’s wave promotion includes an offering with a reduced deposit of 15 percent, port-to-port all-inclusive fares for increased flexibility, and new prepaid port-to-port all-inclusive fares for even greater savings.

Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer of Silversea Cruises said: “At Silversea, we believe choice is at the heart of true luxury. We are delighted to diversify our broad-ranging product offering this wave season, offering guests a unique ‘prepaid’ pricing structure for our port-to-port voyages.”

“Our latest offer delivers greater value for money to those travelers who pay in full in advance. Regardless of which pricing model guests opt for, our signature service and the Silversea hallmarks of luxury will be the same,” she added.

The limited-time port-to-port prepaid offer applies to 226 ocean and expedition voyages aboard eight of Silversea’s ships including: