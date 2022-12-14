Scenic Introduces ‘Discover the Wonder Beyond Savings Event’

Scenic introduced the ‘Discover the Wonder Beyond Savings Event,’ with multiple combinable offers for new river and ocean bookings made between December 16, 2022 and March 31, 2023, according to a press release.

Scenic’s holiday offer means that guests can save up to $1,500 per couple on more than 20 river itineraries and dozens of departures in Europe, including France and Portugal, and up to $5,000 per couple on more than 125 Scenic Eclipse departures that span the world.

Guests who book and pay in full 12 months or more before departure (or within 72 hours when within 12 months), can make additional savings. For river cruises, the guests can choose between a free or two-for-one airfare, depending on itinerary length; or a free or two-for-one multi-day land extension. For sailings of eight days or longer, travelers can save up to an additional $1,000 per person.

For ocean cruises, travelers can choose free economy or business class air or two-for-one air, depending on itineraries and suite selection. The other option is additional savings of up to $3,000 per person

Guests can combine all of these offers with save and sail events, travel advisor exclusives, show vouchers, trade incentive programs, loyalty bonus offers and future travel credits.

Scenic itineraries include sailing the Rhine, Danube, Seine, Douro and other rivers in Europe and the Mekong River in Southeast Asia. Travelers can also book ocean cruises exploring the polar regions of the Arctic, Antarctica, Northwest Passage, the Caribbean and Central and South America.