Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys Introduce Baltic Expedition

Ponant has announced a partnership with Smithsonian Journeys for a series of co-branded sailings in 2023 including a new Baltic Sea expedition.

The new nine-day expedition, Cruising the Historic Cities of the Baltic Sea, will depart on August 10 and return on August 18, 2023.

The journey will feature an onboard presentation and discussion with the former president of Poland and Nobel Peace Prize-laureate Lech Wałęsa, as well as Baltic historian Glenn Kranking and foreign affairs journalist Robin Wright, according to a press release.

The cruise aboard Le Champlain will include visits to seven countries along the Baltic Sea including Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Denmark. The ship will also visit five UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the 18th-century Fortress of Suomenlinna in Helsinki and Lithuania’s Curonian Peninsula, a curved sand-dune spit and birdwatcher’s paradise.

Le Champlain will depart from Stockholm, Sweden and move towards Helsinki, Finland and then Tallinn, Estonia and Riga, Latvia. The next stop is Gotland’s capital city Visby followed by Klaipeda in Lithuania.

The ship will make a stop at Gdansk, Poland as well and guests will also have the opportunity to explore the Danish island of Bornholm and its capital of Ronne. The trip will end in Copenhagen, where guests will be able to see the Christiansborg Palace among the many sights.

Prices start at $8,510 per person.

Ponant and Smithsonian Journey have planned a total of 21 itineraries that will be led by two Smithsonian Journeys Experts in order to deepen travelers’ immersion in a destination, according to a press release.