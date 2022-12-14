P&O Cruises Offers up to £500 Onboard Spending Money

P&O Cruises is now offering up to £500 of onboard spending money for travelers who book a Select Price holiday by March 6, 2023.
The offer is available on selected sailings departing between December 16, 2022, and April 1, 2025, according to a press release. Guests can use the money in a variety of ways, from spending time in the spa, exploring destinations via shore experiences, or dining in one of the specialty restaurants onboard.
Additionally, when booking a new Select Price or Early Saver holiday by March 6, 2023, travelers can book with a 10 percent deposit. The offer is applicable on departures during the same period.
Itineraries currently available for booking include:
- Western Europe, five nights. Prices start from £599pp with £100 onboard spending money. The voyage departs from Southampton, England on September 19, 2023 with ports of call in Le Havre and Rotterdam (with tours to Amsterdam). The price includes full board meals, entertainment and children’s clubs.
- Canary Islands, seven-night fly/cruise. Prices start from £699pp with £280 onboard spending money. The cruise departs from Tenerife on December 2, 2023 with ports of call in Madeira, Gran Canaria and Arrecife de Lanzarote. The price includes flights, full board meals, entertainment and children’s clubs.
- Norwegian fjords, seven nights. Prices start from £999pp with £280 onboard spending money. The journey departs from Southampton, England on August 26, 2023 with ports of call in Stavanger, Olden, Hellesylt, Geirangerfjord and Haugesund. The price includes full board meals, entertainment and children’s clubs.
- Caribbean, 14-night fly/cruise. Prices start from £1,799pp with £500 onboard spending money. The voyage departs from Barbados on November 25, 2023 with ports of call in Tortola (Virgin Islands, British), La Romana (Dominican Republic), St Maarten (Saint Maarten), Antigua (Antigua and Barbuda), Basseterre (Saint Kitts), Fort de France (Martinique) and Castries (Saint Lucia). The price includes flights, children’s clubs, full board meals and entertainment.