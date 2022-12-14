P&O Cruises Offers up to £500 Onboard Spending Money

P&O Cruises is now offering up to £500 of onboard spending money for travelers who book a Select Price holiday by March 6, 2023.

The offer is available on selected sailings departing between December 16, 2022, and April 1, 2025, according to a press release. Guests can use the money in a variety of ways, from spending time in the spa, exploring destinations via shore experiences, or dining in one of the specialty restaurants onboard.

Additionally, when booking a new Select Price or Early Saver holiday by March 6, 2023, travelers can book with a 10 percent deposit. The offer is applicable on departures during the same period.

Itineraries currently available for booking include: