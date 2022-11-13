P&O Cruises Announces Details of Arvia’s Naming Ceremony

P&O Cruises announced that it will officially name its newest ship Arvia in a beachside ceremony in Barbados.

The naming ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 16, 2023, according to a press release.

“We always aim to do things differently, to create stand out and memorable moments for our current and future guests,” said Paul Ludlow, the president of P&O Cruises.

“Arvia, which will be delivered in December, will spend her first season sailing in the Caribbean so it is fitting that we mark her naming in one of our favorite ports of call with a week of celebratory performances and experiences on board.

“This naming event, which has never been done before, will showcase our extraordinary new ship Arvia, the beauty of Barbados and will include some very special surprises.”

The ceremony will take place during a Caribbean cruise available for booking now.

The event will feature a number of popular reporters and presenters and will be broadcasted live to a global audience.

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley said: “I want to thank P&O Cruises for choosing Barbados as the location for this unique event. Barbados continues to share a rich relationship with our sea and tourism, and the cruise industry has been of vital importance to our island and our economy.”

“I am delighted that Barbados can be that place that continues to bring more “firsts” to the world, and through this beachside ceremony, give thousands of people the opportunity to see a glimpse of what we have to offer to visitors.”