Phoenix Reisen Releases 2024 Brochure

Phoenix Reisen has published its 2024 brochure “Seereisen 2024” including winter sailings for 2024-2025 which can now be booked.

The 196-page brochure from the Bonn tour operator features the ocean-going ships Amadea, Amera, Artania and Deutschland.

Phoenix Reisen said in a statement that they offer classic destinations combined with less frequented once and first-time calls such as Belview in Ireland in addition to shorter weekend escapes.

Winter 2024-2025 highlights include a 162-day world cruise aboard the Artania visiting 84 ports in 27 countries.

Fall 2024 programs feature the Amadea sailing around Africa in 80 days, while the Amera cruises to the Caribbean and around South America during the winter 2024-2025.

In December 2024, the Artania is slated to sail a series of short Christmas cruises from Hamburg.